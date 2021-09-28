 Skip to main content
NapaStat | $900,000: That's the median sold price of a Napa County home in August. One year ago it was $867,000
home for sale
© Feverpitched | Dreamstime.com

$900,000

Median sold price of a Napa County home in August. One year ago it was $867,000.

The newly renovated and redecorated McClelland House luxury inn is located at 569 Randolph St. in downtown Napa. In 2019, longtime owner Celeste Carducci-Ahnfeldt sold the downtown mansion, previously known as the McClelland-Priest Bed and Breakfast inn. Today rates range from $499 to $989 a night.

What in the world is a wine seltzer?

Wine seltzers are of the newest players in the booming RTD (ready-to-drink) market, with wine groups like Duckhorn getting in on the innovation. 

Source: California Association of Realtors

