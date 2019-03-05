Try 3 months for $3
Napa River rises

A trail and bench were swallowed by rising waters on the Napa River behind the RiverPointe development, where mobile homes were moved from their usual sites toward the Lincoln Avenue entrance amid a flood warning in parts of the city.

 Howard Yune, Register

10 inches: amount of rain recorded in Napa in February. In February, 2018, the amount was a mere .12 inches. 

Source: Napa Valley Register

