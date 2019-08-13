{{featured_button_text}}
The highest-priced home sold in Napa County in July is located at 3960 Hagen Road.

The highest-priced home sold in Napa County in July is located at 3960 Hagen Road.  The sold price was $3.6 million. Described as a “quintessential farmhouse vineyard estate” it includes a main house with two master suites, guest house with full bath, pool house with full bath, studio with full bath, “gentlemen's vineyard, olive orchard, pool, stunning grounds” and outdoor entertaining with pizza oven, Texas barbecue area and bocce ball court.

The highest-priced home sold in Napa County in July. The home is at 3960 Hagen Road.

Source: Jill Levy, Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.