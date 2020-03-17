You are the owner of this article.
NapaStat | $2.575 million: That's the highest priced home sold in Napa County in February. The home is located at 5 Tonya Lane.

5 Tonya Lane

A Napa County home located at 5 Tonya Lane was the most expensive home sold in Napa County in February. The home sold for $2.575 million. Source: RJ Cushing and Debbie Clewett, 48 Real Estate/All About Realty

Source: RJ Cushing and Debbie Clewett, 48 Real Estate/All About Realty

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman

