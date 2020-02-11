{{featured_button_text}}
1089 Green Valley Road

A Napa County home located at 1089 Green Valley Road was the most expensive home sold in Napa County in January. The home, on 38 acres, sold for $5.67 million. 

 Gene Ivester – California Property Photography

$5.67 million: Highest priced home sold in Napa County in January. The home is located at 1089 Green Valley Rd. 

Source: Hillary Ryan, Compass Napa

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.