The highest priced home sold in Napa County in November. The home is located at 376 Saint Andrews Drive in Silverado.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Source: Karen Magliocco, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
The highest priced home sold in Napa County in November. The home is located at 376 Saint Andrews Drive in Silverado.
Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.
Source: Karen Magliocco, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
Business Editor
Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.