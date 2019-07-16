{{featured_button_text}}
3661-3665 Redwood Road

This home site and acreage, located at 3661-3665 Redwood Road, was the highest priced home sold in Napa County in June. The 45-acre property, which includes a farmhouse, studio and caretaker cottage, sold for $7.12 million. 

The highest-priced home sold in Napa County in June. The home is located at 3661-3665 Redwood Road.

