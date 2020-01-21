{{featured_button_text}}
1713 Adams St., St. Helena

This home, located at 1713 Adams St., St. Helena, was the most expensive home sold in Napa County in December. It sold for $4.635 million. The main house has three bedrooms and 4.5 baths and a guest house has two bedrooms. 

Source: Cyd Greer with Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley, St. Helena

