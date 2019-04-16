{{featured_button_text}}
1225 Allyn Ave. St. Helena

1225 Allyn Ave. St. Helena 

$3.25 million: The highest-priced home sold in Napa County in March. The home is located at 1225 Allyn Ave. in St. Helena. 

Source: Compass real estate

0
0
0
0
0

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.