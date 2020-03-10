You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
NapaStat | 13.2 million: That's the number of passengers who used Sacramento International Airport in 2019 -- a 9.3% increase from 2018.

NapaStat | 13.2 million: That's the number of passengers who used Sacramento International Airport in 2019 -- a 9.3% increase from 2018.

{{featured_button_text}}
Sacramento International Airport

Artwork at Sacramento International Airport. 

 Sacramento International Airport

13.2 million: The number of passengers who used Sacramento International Airport in 2019. That’s a 9.3% increase from 2018.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News