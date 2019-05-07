3.85 million: \
Number of visitors to Napa Valley in 2018. They spent a total of $2.23 billion.
Source: Visit Napa Valley
Business Editor
Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.
