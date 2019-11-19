{{featured_button_text}}
5224 Big Ranch Road

This home, located at located at 5224 Big Ranch Road, tied for the most expensive home sold in Napa County in October. It sold for $5.5 million. Source: Cheri Stanley, Sotheby’s International Realty.

$5.5 million: price of the two most expensive homes sold in Napa County in October. 

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.