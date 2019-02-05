Try 1 month for 99¢
Lodging

The Andaz Hotel in downtown Napa.

 J.L. Sousa, Register

$426.8 million:

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.