{{featured_button_text}}
Napa hotel room

Napa hotel room

 Submitted photo

Total Napa County lodging room revenue in June. Revenue totaled $41.0 million one year ago.

Source: STR

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.