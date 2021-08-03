 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NapaStat | Napa County is the 10th most generous county in state, when it comes to the number of locals how make charitable donations.
editor's pick

NapaStat | Napa County is the 10th most generous county in state, when it comes to the number of locals how make charitable donations.

{{featured_button_text}}
Income Tax Return
Dreamstime

10th

Napa County is the 10th most generous county in state, when it comes to the number of locals how make charitable donations (according to tax returns). 

Source: IRS and smartasset.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't get scammed out of your retirement

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News