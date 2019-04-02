Try 3 months for $3
Locomotion

Locomotion auction

$353,000: Amount raised for the Vine Trail at its annual LOCO-MOTION gala March 9.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.