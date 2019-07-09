{{featured_button_text}}
For Sale Sign (copy) (copy)

A Napa house for sale sign. 

 J.L. Sousa

$5,666: Average closing costs for a Napa County home purchase.

Source: SmartAsset

Source: Gail Lane, St. Helena Real Estate

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.