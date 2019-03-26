$260.46: Average daily room rate for a Napa hotel in February, a 4.9 percent increase from February, 2018.
NapaStat | That's the average daily room rate for a Napa hotel in February, a 4.9 percent increase from Feb. 2018.
Jennifer Huffman
Business Editor
Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.
Get email notifications on Jennifer Huffman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Jennifer Huffman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
promotion
The Napa Valley Register welcomes your photographic contributions to the Faces and Places gallery, which runs every Sunday.
promotion
Planning an event in Napa County?
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault