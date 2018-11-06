Average grant (for needs such as rent, utilities and clothing) given to workers displaced by the October 2017 fires. The grants were provided by the Napa Valley Community Foundation.
NapaStat: $1,265: that's the average grant (for basic needs such as rent, utilities and clothing) given to workers displaced by the Oct. 2017 fires. The grants were provided by the Napa Valley Community Foundation.
