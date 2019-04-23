{{featured_button_text}}
Grapes
TIM CARL PHOTOGRPAHY

$5,571: average price per ton of Napa County grapes in 2018. That compares to $2,817 per ton in Sonoma and Marin counties.

Source: California Dept. of Food and Agriculture

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.