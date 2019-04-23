$5,571: average price per ton of Napa County grapes in 2018. That compares to $2,817 per ton in Sonoma and Marin counties.
Source: California Dept. of Food and Agriculture
$5,571: average price per ton of Napa County grapes in 2018. That compares to $2,817 per ton in Sonoma and Marin counties.
Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.
Source: California Dept. of Food and Agriculture
Business Editor
Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.