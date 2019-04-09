Try 3 months for $3
Calla Lily Alley 2019

Calla Lily Alley 2019

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

250: estimated number of Calla Lilies hand-painted by Ginger Harness at “Calla Lily Alley.” Calla Lily Alley is located at 2400 Fair Drive in Napa.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.