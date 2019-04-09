250: estimated number of Calla Lilies hand-painted by Ginger Harness at “Calla Lily Alley.” Calla Lily Alley is located at 2400 Fair Drive in Napa.
Jennifer Huffman
Business Editor
Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.
