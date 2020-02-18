{{featured_button_text}}
1800 Park Ave.

This home at 1800 Park Ave. in Napa was the lowest priced home sold in the county in January. The sale price was $367,500. 

Source: James Keller, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices | Drysdale Properties

