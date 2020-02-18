$367,500: Lowest priced home sold in Napa County in January. The home is located at 1800 Park Ave. in Napa.
Source: James Keller, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices | Drysdale Properties
You have free articles remaining.
$367,500: Lowest priced home sold in Napa County in January. The home is located at 1800 Park Ave. in Napa.
Source: James Keller, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices | Drysdale Properties
Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Business Editor
Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.