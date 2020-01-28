{{featured_button_text}}
1033 Pueblo Ave, Napa

This home, located at 1033 Pueblo Ave. in Napa, was the least expensive home sold in Napa in December. It sold for $375,000. According to the listing, the home needs a new foundation. 

Source: Randy Gularte, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

