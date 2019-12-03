{{featured_button_text}}
2904 Conifer Ct. in Napa

This home, at 2904 Conifer Ct. in Napa, is listed at $699,999. The median price of a Napa County home in October was $700,000. 

Source: Pam Sigel, Coldwell Banker Kappel Gateway

$700,000: the median sold price for a Napa County home sold in October. One year ago, the median price was $639,000. 

Source: BAREIS.com

