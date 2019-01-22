NapaStat | 106: That's the number of homes sold in Napa County in Dec. 2018. In Dec. 2017, 132 homes were sold. Jennifer Huffman Business Editor 40 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Keller Williams realtors Lisa Sennott, left, and Sergio Arteaga outside a property they listed for sale. J.L. Sousa, Register Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 106: The number of homes sold in Napa County in December, 2018. In December, 2017, 132 homes were sold. Source: BAREIS Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Napa County Number Jennifer Huffman Business Editor Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005. Follow Jennifer Huffman Close Get email notifications on Jennifer Huffman daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Jennifer Huffman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow Jennifer Huffman Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Napa Police: Woman dead after two-vehicle Jefferson Street crash Napa traffic collision closes part of Jefferson Street, at least 1 seriously hurt, officials say Fatality reported on Highway 121 near Sonoma County line Moskowite Corner property in Napa gets new owner, new plans Update: Napa Police seek hit-and-run driver; pedestrian in critical condition promotion Share your photos with the Napa Valley Register The Napa Valley Register welcomes your photographic contributions to the Faces and Places gallery, which runs every Sunday. promotion Nominate your pet for Pic of the Litter Want to see your pet in the newspaper?