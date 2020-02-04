{{featured_button_text}}
Foreclosure
Dreamstime

NapaStat | 23: Number of Napa County homes lost to foreclosure in 2019. In 2009, 583 homes were foreclosed upon. 

Source: Napa County

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.