You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
NapaStat | 72: That's the number of Napa County homes sold in January. One year ago the number was 65.

NapaStat | 72: That's the number of Napa County homes sold in January. One year ago the number was 65.

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Stat house for sale

72: Number of Napa County homes sold in January. One year ago, the number was 65. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News