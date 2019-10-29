{{featured_button_text}}
Pumpkin ghosts" on display by the "big chair" in downtown Napa at the Riverfront on Main Street. The ghosts were made by Michael Holmes.

Pumpkin ghost on display by the "big chair" in downtown Napa at the Riverfront on Main Street. The three ghosts were made by Michael Holmes. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Number of “pumpkin ghosts” on display by the “big chair” in downtown Napa at the Riverfront on Main Street. The ghosts were made by Michael Holmes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.