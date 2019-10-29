Number of “pumpkin ghosts” on display by the “big chair” in downtown Napa at the Riverfront on Main Street. The ghosts were made by Michael Holmes.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Number of “pumpkin ghosts” on display by the “big chair” in downtown Napa at the Riverfront on Main Street. The ghosts were made by Michael Holmes.
Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.
Business Editor
Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.