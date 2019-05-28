100,000-plus: number of spectators said to have attended BottleRock 2019.
NapaStat | 100,000+: That's the number of spectators said to have attended BottleRock 2019.
Tags
Jennifer Huffman
Business Editor
Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.
