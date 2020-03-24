You are the owner of this article.
NapaStat | $388,000: That's the price of the cheapest home sold in Napa County in February. The home is located at 2347 Barry St.

2347 Barry St.

This home, located at 2347 Barry St., was the lowest priced home sold in Napa in February. It sold for $388,000. 

Source: Craig Saxon, Real Property Advisors, Inc. 

