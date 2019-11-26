{{featured_button_text}}
2190 Marshall Ave.

This home, located at 2190 Marshall Ave., (north of Napa State Hospital) was the lowest priced home sold in Napa in October. It sold on Oct. 16 for $465,000. It is 903 square feet and includes two bedrooms and one bath. 

Source: Eric Brooks, Keller Williams Vaca Valley.

 Submitted image

$465,000: price of the least expensive home sold in Napa County in October. The home is located at 2190 Marshall Ave.

Source: Eric Brooks, Keller Williams Vaca Valley

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.