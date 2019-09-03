{{featured_button_text}}
2555 Flosden Road, #51, American Canyon

2555 Flosden Road, #51, American Canyon. 

 Submitted photo

The price of the least expensive single-family home sold in American Canyon in July. The manufactured home is located at 2555 Flosden Road, #51.

Source: Max DeVries, Intero Real Estate Services

