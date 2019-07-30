$390,000: Least expensive single-family home sold in Napa in June. The home is located at 1014 Pueblo Ave.
Breaking
NapaStat | $390,000: That's the price of the least expensive single family home sold in Napa in June. The home is located at 1014 Pueblo Ave.
Most Popular
-
Napa Baskin-Robbins ice cream shops, Togo’s restaurant closed due to franchise payments
-
Police: Unoccupied vehicle struck by gunshots in Napa
-
Napa County threatens to take a wedding rental to court
-
Gary’s Wine & Marketplace coming to former Dean & DeLuca space in St. Helena
-
Family members convicted in Porter Creek Road murder near Calistoga