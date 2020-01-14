$2,360,057.90: Record amount raised by the Napa Valley CanDo 2019 Give!Guide. Donations go to raise awareness and funds for local nonprofits.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Source: candogiveguide.org
$2,360,057.90: Record amount raised by the Napa Valley CanDo 2019 Give!Guide. Donations go to raise awareness and funds for local nonprofits.
Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.
Source: candogiveguide.org
Business Editor
Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.