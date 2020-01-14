{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Valley CanDo 2019 Give!Guide

 Submitted photo

$2,360,057.90: Record amount raised by the Napa Valley CanDo 2019 Give!Guide. Donations go to raise awareness and funds for local nonprofits. 

Source: candogiveguide.org

