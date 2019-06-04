{{featured_button_text}}
Class A office space in Napa

An example of Class A office space in Napa.

177,287: Square feet of vacant office space available in Napa County. To compare, Fairfield has 474,475 square feet of vacant office space. Data is as of first quarter of 2019. 

Source: Colliers International

