177,287: Square feet of vacant office space available in Napa County. To compare, Fairfield has 474,475 square feet of vacant office space. Data is as of first quarter of 2019.
Source: Colliers International
Business Editor
Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.
