NapaStat | What was Napa city's MOST expensive home sold in March? This $2.5m home in Browns Valley.

Napa's most expensive home sold in March: 17 Hazelwood Drive

Napa's most expensive home sold in March: 17 Hazelwood Drive. It sold for $2.5 million. 

Source: Christine Krenos, Compass. 

 Submitted image

$2.5 million

Napa city's most expensive home sold in March. The estate is located at 17 Hazelwood Drive in Brown Valley.

 

Source: Christine Krenos, Compass.

