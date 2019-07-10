President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would be looking "very closely" at Labor Secretary Alex Acosta's handling of a sex trafficking case involving now-jailed billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein. But he also seemed to stand by his Cabinet official, praising Acosta's performance on the job and saying he felt "very badly" for him. Trump once praised financier Epstein as "a terrific guy" but now says they had a falling-out 15 or so years ago and "I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you."