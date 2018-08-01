A judge has ordered Cooks Collision Inc. to pay $1.525 million to settle a civil environmental prosecution that alleged that the auto body repair company mishandled hazardous waste, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley and other prosecutors announced today.
O'Malley said the prosecution filed by 15 California district attorneys accused Cooks Collision, which is based in Roseville, of illegally disposing of hazardous waste generated during its auto body repair operations and violating laws for storing and managing hazardous materials.
O'Malley said the stipulated judgment resolves a case that began in 2013, when inspectors from the Sacramento County Environmental Management Department observed hazardous waste violations inside several Cooks Collision facilities.
She said district attorney investigators from Alameda County and several other counties then conducted undercover inspections of Cooks Collision's trash containers.
O'Malley said the inspections revealed the illegal disposal of hazardous auto body sanding dust, sanding pads, automotive paints, clear coats, solvents, non-empty aerosols, and other hazardous substances used during the auto body repair process.
The case was brought by the district attorney's offices of Napa, Alameda, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Los Angeles, Marin, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Ventura, and Yolo counties, where Cooks Collision's auto body repair shops are located.
Cooks Collision currently owns and operates 38 auto body repair facilities throughout California, including seven in Alameda County.
As part of the settlement, Cooks Collision must pay $900,000 in civil penalties, pay $325,000 to reimburse the costs of the investigation and spend $150,000 on programs designed to ensure the company's future compliance with hazardous waste laws.
As a term of the settlement, Cooks Collision will now have a full-time employee who will be responsible for its environmental compliance and training.
In addition, the settlement calls for Cooks Collision to allocate $150,000 to a research project at California State University in Chico.
Faculty and students involved in the project will evaluate options for recycling by-products from the auto body repair process and the potential for using plant-based alternatives to the petroleum-based paint strippers and solvents in current use.
O'Malley said Cooks Collision cooperated with the district attorneys' investigation and took steps to improve its compliance with the environmental laws brought to its attention by the prosecutors.
"Today's settlement serves to protect the citizens of Alameda County and provide a cleaner environment for all of California by preventing hazardous auto body repair waste from contaminating our precious natural resources," O'Malley said in a statement.
O'Malley said, "This industry generates many harmful waste streams and we are proud to work with other district attorney offices and environmental regulators statewide to enforce California's environmental laws and to make sure these hazardous wastes are handled properly."
Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said, "The settlement approved by the judge underscores our work to protect Contra Costa County's natural resources. Businesses must take care and follow the law in the disposal of hazardous wastes and ensure they are handled properly."