SANTA ROSA — Direct flights between Denver and the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa on United Airlines will begin March 8, airport officials announced Monday.
The new service to Denver International Airport will enable travelers to connect to more than 145 destinations worldwide on the United Airlines network.
The midday arrival and departure flights will be on a 50-seat Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft. Tickets will be available at www.united.com.
Sonoma County officials said Denver has been a targeted destination for more than 10 years.
“Denver flights open up Sonoma County to the rest of the United States and beyond for easy and efficient travel,” Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair James Gore said in a statement.