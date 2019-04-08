Trips to the gas station are about to get even more expensive for California drivers, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices are spiking, and may reach as high as $4 in the coming weeks for the first time since 2014, when average prices peaked at around $4.15, according to data from the California Energy Commission.
GasBuddy, a web site that tracks gas prices nationally, said the increase has to do with ongoing refinery issues limiting supply. Refinery maintenance is slowing down production, it said.
Sacramento County prices remain near the American Automobile Association's $3.80 state average, but Mono County is already averaging $4.48, and Humboldt and Trinity counties are hovering around $3.90.