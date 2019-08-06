BERKELEY — A man was slashed and a woman was stabbed at the Downtown Berkeley BART station early Tuesday morning while riding an escalator, according to BART police.
The victims, a 27-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, were riding an escalator around 12:50 a.m. from the station's concourse to the street level at Shattuck Avenue and Center Street when they were attacked by a male suspect, according to BART spokesman Jim Allison.
The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle. He is described as a black man with a medium complexion and a slim build between the ages of 20 and 25 who was wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants with a black stripe and dark shoes.
Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.
No other information about the case was immediately available.