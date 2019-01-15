California's largest electric utility is facing billions of dollars in lawsuits and other liabilities from wildfires caused by its equipment. Now that PG&E is poised to file for bankruptcy for the second time in 18 years, customers, shareholders and victims of the state's deadly wildfires are left wondering what's next.
Q: What does this mean for me? Will my lights still turn on when I flip the switch? Will our gas heater still heat our house?
A: Yes. "PG&E is not going out of business," the company said in a statement. "We do not expect any impact to natural gas or electric service for our customers as a result of the Chapter 11 process." During bankruptcy proceedings, the company will continue to run its power plants, maintain its power lines and pay employees. Unlike in Chapter 7 bankruptcy when a company's assets can be liquidated and sold off, Chapter 11 bankruptcy is a legal device that allows companies that cannot pay their debts to continue to operate while a judge decides which creditors will be paid, which contracts will be honored and whether the company will be restructured.
Q: Didn't California have blackouts nearly 20 years ago when PG&E went bankrupt before?
A: Yes. But those blackouts, which occurred in 2000 and 2001, weren't caused by PG&E's bankruptcy. The crisis started when former Gov. Pete Wilson signed a law in 1996 designed to lower electricity rates by increasing competition. But the law left loopholes that allowed companies such as Enron to illegally create artificial electricity shortages by taking power plants offline. That dramatically drove up the prices that PG&E and other utilities had to pay to buy power from generating companies. The shortages led to rolling blackouts.
Because the law didn't allow those higher wholesale costs to be passed on to ratepayers, PG&E filed for bankruptcy in 2001. Then-Gov. Gray Davis was criticized for acting too slowly and was recalled by voters in 2003. Enron later went bankrupt, and its top executives were convicted of other crimes. PG&E emerged from bankruptcy three years later, and its customers' rates went up to cover costly power purchases that Davis had the state make during the emergency to avert further blackouts and economic disruption.
Q: Does another bankruptcy filing mean my PG&E bill will increase?
A: That's not clear yet. On the one hand, if a court allows PG&E to reduce its debt obligations, that would reduce the need for rate increases. But a court case could take several years. And if PG&E is fined or has to borrow money, that could increase the company's costs. All PG&E rate hikes need to be approved by the state Public Utilities Commission, whose five members are appointed by the governor. Currently, there is a vacancy on the commission, which will be filled by new Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Q: What does a bankruptcy mean for PG&E employees?
A: That's unclear. Several top executives, including CEO Geisha Williams, have resigned in recent days. Bankruptcy usually means that courts require companies to keep expenses in check, so it can result in layoffs and other cuts, even as the company continues to operate. A court also could allow the company to reduce its pensions to PG&E retirees.
Q: What about the lawsuits filed by victims of the Northern California fires that PG&E has been found to have started?
A: The company said in a statement Monday that "We remain committed to providing assistance to communities affected by wildfires in Northern California, and our restoration and rebuilding efforts will continue." Ultimately, if the company's liabilities exceed its ability to pay, the court will decide which creditors receive how much money. It's likely that state lawmakers, Newsom and the state PUC would work to find other ways to help pay victims' costs if PG&E cannot. For example, former Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law last September that allows the CPUC to let PG&E issue bonds to pay off its fire liabilities, with those bonds being repaid by ratepayers. But while the legislation applies to 2017, it does not include 2018 fires. That bill was criticized as a bailout for PG&E, and any attempt by lawmakers this year to expand it likely would be criticized as well.
Q: What does all this mean if I hold PG&E stock?
A: As you've probably noticed, PG&E's stock price has collapsed. Shares of PG&E fell roughly 50 percent Monday to about $8 on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's stock price had been trading as high as $70 in August 2017. The nearly 90 percent drop began around the time of the Wine Country fires in Napa and Sonoma counties, which investigators said were caused in part by PG&E power lines sparking and falling in dry, windy weather. The stock price continued to plummet after the Camp Fire in Butte County last November, when PG&E reported that one of its high-voltage lines near the source of the fire's origin had mechanical problems. Investigators have not yet announced a cause of that fire -- the worst in California history -- which killed 86 people, destroyed roughly 14,000 homes and caused about $16 billion in damage. If PG&E is found responsible, the company is liable for damages. It already has been sued by insurance companies and some victims, and it faces potential criminal charges.
Q: Could bankruptcy influence the amount of renewable energy California generates?
A: Potentially. For the past 20 years, California has set renewable energy targets to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. The most recent target required that 33 percent of the state's electricity come from solar, wind or other renewable energy by 2020. PG&E and the state's other big utilities already have met that target. A new law that Brown signed last year requires 60 percent by 2030 and 100 percent "carbon free" by 2045, which can include hydro-electric power, nuclear and other non-fossil fuel sources of electricity. PG&E has signed numerous long-term contracts to buy electricity from solar and wind farms. A bankruptcy judge could require that those contracts be nullified as a way to save money. Also at risk: programs to build electric vehicle charging stations, boost energy efficiency in homes, and similar PG&E initiatives. In the 2001 bankruptcy, environmental groups and the state argued against unwinding those sorts of environmental commitments, and the judge agreed. Whether a court would agree again is unclear.
Q: Could PG&E be broken up or taken over the by state?
A: State lawmakers have begun to discuss many options, including those two. In the end, however, when a utility has financial problems, the ratepayers nearly always pay the costs. Electricity and natural gas are vital to the state's economy and public health.
Q: Isn't PG&E big enough to get out of this mess? Why is it choosing to file bankruptcy and leave its future largely in the hands of a judge?
A: PG&E is the largest utility in California. It provides electricity and natural gas to roughly 16 million people over two-thirds of the state, from Bakersfield to the Oregon border. The company has been around since 1905 and is one California's most established business institutions. But the company estimates in its latest filing with federal regulators that it may face $30 billion or more in liabilities from lawsuits, fire-suppression costs, attorneys fees, wrongful death cases and other expenses due to its role in recent wildfires. As of Monday, the entire market capitalization of PG&E -- its total number of stock shares multiplied by the price per share -- was just $4 billion.