Pacific Gas & Electric is being investigated for possible criminal conduct related to the historic California wildfire that leveled the town of Paradise and killed 85 people, a new report claims.
A lawyer representing fire victims revealed Tuesday that a grand jury in Butte County is probing November's devastating Camp Fire, according to the Sacramento Bee.
Attorney Dario de Ghetaldi reportedly made the claim while speaking at a hearing for PG&E's ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which was filed in January due to expected Camp Fire liabilities.
The lawyer declined to elaborate other than to say the probe was in its early stages, the newspaper said.
Reached by the Daily News on Tuesday, Butte County Deputy District Attorney Curt Worley said he couldn't comment.
The Butte County DA previously reached a $1.5 million settlement with PG&E over wildfire damage caused in 2017. The agreement called for the utility to fund safety programs focused on keeping vegetation away from power lines.
In the case of the Camp Fire, PG&E previously said its transmission equipment experienced failures shortly before the Camp Fire exploded and destroyed 15,000 homes in Paradise and surrounding communities. Cal Fire is still investigating.
In a letter to regulators, the utility said it experienced an outage on a transmission line at 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 8 and that a PG&E employee called 911 at approximately 6:30 a.m. to report a fire near the town of Pulga.
State fire officials previously said the horrific Camp Fire started at 6:33 a.m. on Nov. 8 in that same area.
PG&E said when its workers were allowed to access the site, they observed a broken hook and pieces of damaged equipment that had separated from a tower and were dangling above the ground.
They also saw a "flash mark" on the tower near the damaged equipment.
PG&E previously was convicted of six felony counts by a federal jury related to the 2010 natural gas pipeline explosion in San Bruno that killed eight people.
The utility also was fined $3 million in the case and placed on five years of probation in 2017.