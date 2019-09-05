SAN PABLO — Westbound Interstate Highway 80 was closed until just before noon Thursday morning after a large truck hauling chickens crashed and caught fire in San Pablo earlier in the morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was first reported at 3:24 a.m. on the highway at San Pablo Dam Road.
Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews arrived at the scene at about 3:55 a.m. to find the truck hauling the poultry engulfed in flames and "chickens everywhere" throughout the collision scene, fire spokesman Steve Hill said.
Fire crews have helped the CHP and Contra Costa County Animal Services clean the dead and live chickens at the scene.
The crash has caused traffic headaches around the East Bay, with motorists on westbound Highway 80 being diverted off at the San Pablo Dam Road off-ramp and back on at the on-ramp. Others have taken southbound Interstate Highway 680 to westbound state Highway 24 to avoid the crash scene.
Traffic on eastbound Highway 80 in the area has also been affected and chickens were reported there as well.