A seemingly neverending wildfire season could put a billion acres of land in danger, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
"When you look nationwide there's not any place that we're really at a fire season. Fire season is not an appropriate term anymore," Vicki Christiansen, chief of the Forest Service, told NPR.
Christiansen said her agency is focusing on preventative measures, including thinning, brush clearing and prescribed burning on 80 million acres of land in an attempt to stop the fires before they ever stop.
In California alone, 10 of the 20 most destructive wildfires have burned since 2015, and seven of the top 10, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Last year's Camp Fire killed 85 people and devastated local communities, burning more than 150,000 acres and almost 19,000 structures. A year earlier, the Tubbs fire killed 22 and burned more than 36,000 acres across Napa and Sonoma counties.
Christiansen predicted the Forest Service could spend up to $2.5 billion just putting out fires this year, a vast overspend on the agency's $1.7 billion budget. The rest of the funds are expected to come from forest management and fire mitigation programs, according to NPR.