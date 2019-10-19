Hearing Napa native Chris Vecera and his wife, Beth, talk about roasting coffee is surprisingly similar to hearing winemakers talk about making wine.
A winemaker extols the virtues of how and where the grapes were grown, the fermentation process and which oak barrels were used, while the Veceras, owners of the specialty coffee-roasting company Naysayer, focus on where their beans were grown; how the “fruit” was harvested, dried and stored; and controlling temperature at every stage of the roasting process.
Unlike some other local coffee roasters who have coffee shops — Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Co., Calistoga Roastery, Yo el Rey Roasting and others — Naysayer beans are currently available only through online subscriptions, wholesale accounts and special events (including the St. Helena Farmers’ Market). Customers and up for the adventure can pick up beans — whole or ground to order — at the couple’s small warehouse located on the southern outskirts of Napa.
A small family coming home
The couple met while attending Concordia University Irvine in Southern California. Chris had graduated from Napa’s Justin-Siena High School in 2007 and Beth grew up in Rocklin. In college, she studied theology and he studied philosophy. But coffee became their common interest.
“Chris ended up working at Bodhi Leaf coffee roasters, but during college we both worked at Peet’s and found that we loved the camaraderie and craft of making and serving coffee,” Beth said. “We always talked about someday owning our own place.”
After college, the couple married and started their family. They lived and worked in Southern California, where he taught and roasted coffee and she worked as an administrative coordinator at their local church.
After their two children — Jaicee and Seamus — were born, the couple was at a crossroads. Should they continue on the safe route or take the risk of starting a new business?
“It wasn’t an easy decision, but it was really the only decision in the end,” Chris said. “We tried to get help initially with a Go Fund Me campaign but our goal was pretty aggressive and it never fully funded, so we ended up taking out a small business loan instead.”
With their loan in hand they moved back to Napa, rented space and used their existing contacts in both Southern California and the Napa Valley to begin building their business. Less than two years later, they are fully functioning and receiving high marks from their expanding list of customers.
Roasting coffee for nuance
While many coffee drinkers lean toward thick, black brews, Naysayer blends are lighter and often more nuanced in flavor and aroma than traditional roasts.
According to Chris, super-dark-roasted beans result in a coffee that includes caramel, toasted graham crackers and even bittersweet chocolate flavors, which might be comparable to a winemaker’s adding a ton of oak to a wine.
Chris said dark-roasted coffees can produce strong and intense aromatic profiles, but nearly anything reminiscent of the concept of “terroir” (where the beans were grown) is lost in the process. In contrast, lighter roasts result in brighter fruit flavors and can even have floral or herbal aromas.
“We love a roast that allows the beans to show where they originated from,” he said. “As you roast a coffee darker, it pushes oil (gets dark and shiny), which tends to eclipse terroir.”
The coffee
Naysayer coffee beans are sourced from small farms and producers around the globe.
“All of our coffee is direct trade, which is basically a better version of fair trade,” Chris said. “[Direct trade provides] a flat rate that goes to the farmer, something like $0.45 per pound above the current market price.”
He said that although they pay more for their coffee, it’s equivalent to paying more to grape farmers who have small vineyards but are using the finest farming techniques and growing grapes that are often the base of the finest wines.
Green coffee beans are delivered in small quantities to the couple’s warehouse, where they are roasted, blended and packaged for wholesale or for individual customers who order single bags or have subscriptions.
And although there are light, medium and dark blends available, all of the coffees have the characteristic “light” roast, each with a complexity of flavors.
Starting a conversation
Why did they chose the name Naysayer?
“There are a lot of naysayers out there — sometimes even in our own heads,” he said. “Our goal is not to say that our coffee is better than any others out there,” he said. “We just want to be a voice in the room — to have a conversation and let each voice be heard.”
To learn more or buy coffee there, visit naysayercoffee.com.