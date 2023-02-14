The year 2023 looks to be a year of exciting new offerings on Main Street downtown St. Helena, with renovations and new businesses expanding the boutique retail environment in addition to new wine and culinary options.

Tweed & Vine

Formerly located at the Vasconi Pharmacy building at Adams and Main Street, this upscale resort wear retailer is relocating to the currently vacant space at 1239 Main St. on Feb. 15. Store owner Kenny Blenis could not be more excited about his future in St. Helena.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“Tweed & Vine is unique because it’s a ‘lifestyle store’ that curates beautiful high-quality classic clothing for men and women,” Blenis said. “We source mostly from smaller manufacturers in Italy, France, Spain and the UK and merchandise the clothing along with home goods, artwork and collectibles. We love giving personalized service to our customers, many of whom we have known from over 40 years in business at Button Down in San Francisco. We are so happy to make St. Helena our home and be part of a great community.”

NO|MA House Cafe & Collective

In the former restaurant space of Archetype, which closed during the pandemic, is a fresh new eatery and wine bar slated to open this spring at 1429 Main St. NO|MA House Café & Collective (short for “North Main”) is a café and retail collective that is deeply rooted in community. Energizing the north end of Main Street, NO|MA House Café & Collective brings people together to eat, talk, work, learn, and find inspiration in a beautifully designed and welcoming space. The space will activate Main Street with an enchanting outdoor patio, near the downtown gateway.

Owned, designed and operated by an all-female team, NO|MA House Café & Collective celebrates wholesome ingredients throughout the menu that are meant to nourish and satiate. The retail collective offers an alternative to fast-paced home, lifestyle and fashion cycles. Guests can peruse intentionally sourced treasures, objects and furniture that are meant to support thoughtful consumerism, local artisans and makers. For more information on the retail shop, café or upcoming events, visit nomahousecafeandcollective.com.

Orin Swift tasting room

Located in central downtown St. Helena at 1321-1325 Main St., the new contemporary façade planned for this building is bold but respectful of the historic Main Street. Orin Swift cellars received city design review and use permit approvals to expand to a 62-seat wine tasting room. The renovations will also include a trendy shaded outdoor patio on the back side of the building. Construction will start in the first quarter of 2023.

Elyse Walker

The popular women’s clothing and accessories boutique will relocate from its Adams Street location to the historic Vasconi’s building (the prior location of Tweed & Vine) on the corner of Main and Adams streets. The builder, David Walker, recently received unanimous Planning Commission approval to update the 1960s-era façade with a fresh new first-floor façade that evokes the historic storefront character from the turn of the 20th century. The renovation is anticipated to be complete in March. The interior space will be completely renovated to provide a fresh space for the Elyse Walker retail store, anticipated to open in May.

Houtskool Dumplings

Houtskool Dumplings is an artisan dumpling house, with a focus on sustainability. Set to open in the spring-summer at 1136 Main St., they will be offering handcrafted dumplings, steamed to order for dine-in and takeout, along with frozen packaged dumplings for home preparation. Their farm-fresh menu is created with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and will be served in a minimalist environment.

“We chose St. Helena as the location for our first brick-and-mortar (outlet) so that we could continue to share our craft with the community, in heartfelt gratitude for the enthusiasm we felt during our pop-up days at Carter and Co.,” according to co-founders Syd Kato and Lucas Moderacki. For more information, visit houtskooldumplings.com.

JCB Tasting Lounge

The world-renowned JCB winery has announced plans to expand to downtown St. Helena and renovate the space at 1320 Main St., next to the Chamber of Commerce. The design team is formulating the unique offerings and space design planned for St. Helena, and permitting and approval process is expected to begin this year, with renovations in 2024.

Ray Ray’s Tacos

Opening in 2023, Ray Ray’s at 1304 Main St. will serve classic Austin-style breakfast tacos alongside Rachel Williams’ own chef-inspired signature tacos, salads, salsas and sides. The menu will feature a selection of wines crafted by local winemakers as well as regional beers on tap, each carefully chosen to pair with Ray Ray’s favorite seasonal bites.

By serving up her beloved Tex-Mex and Southern-inspired recipes with the freshest Northern California ingredients, Williams seeks to create one-of-a-kind food memories for both her friends and visitors to California’s wine country. Dine in and take-out options will both be available.

Pizza Station

Food-wine entrepreneur Joel Gott, owner of The Station, has acquired the space at 1149 Main St. and a renovation is underway to accommodate his newest eatery, The Pizza Station. “We are in the final phases of getting the system and menu together. We hope to open by the end of February,” Gott said.

Chamber relocates

The St. Helena Chamber maintains its presence on Main Street with renovations underway to relocate to the space at 1136 Main St., which will make their current space available for the future home of the JCB Tasting Lounge.

Charlie’s Place

Elliot Bell, a 10-year veteran of Thomas Keller’s world-renowned French Laundry, is set to open a restaurant of his own at 1327 Railroad Ave. (formerly Cindy’s Backstreet Kitchen), named Charlie’s after his 2-year-old son. Opening this summer, Charlie’s will offer a full bar with cocktails, champagne and local wines that complement a casual new American menu.

“Inspired by my son, I wanted to create a restaurant that shares his same tireless energy, and constant desire to learn and grow,” Bell said. “As a family-run business, Charlie’s looks forward to building long-term, sustainable careers for our team and similarly enduring relationships with our vendors, purveyors and community.”

As a member of the St. Helena Fire Department, few things are as important to Bell as community. As such, Charlie’s already has strong ties with local farmers, ranchers, winemakers and craftspeople in the area, including Wolfe Ranch Quail, Wine Forest Mushrooms, Napa Wild, Regiis Ova Caviar, K and J Orchards, St. Helena Peach Farm, Mad Fritz Brewery, Napa Valley Land and Livestock, NBC Pottery, and Hog Island Oysters. For more information, visit charliesnv.com.