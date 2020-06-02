New Grocery Outlet opens in north Napa, offering local products

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened the chain’s new north Napa location at 3385 Solano Ave. in Redwood Plaza, on May 21.

Patrick Gaul, the owner-operator of the new store as well as Grocery Outlet’s south Napa store at West Imola Avenue, said he looks forward to offering Napans healthy products in a clean, safe and friendly environment.

“We’re very excited to be here and serve the community. We will order as many local products as possible, including Napa wines, Napa grapeseed oil, and other local products as they are available. Our best sellers will likely be fresh organic produce, and natural, organic, specialty, and health products (NOSH products) and wines,” said Gaul.

He said the 35 staff members at the new store are focused on protecting both employees and customers during the pandemic.

“We’re socially distancing, making sure everyone on the employee side washes their hands. We’ve installed plastic face shields for checkers, and recommended customers wear face masks in the store,” said Gaul.

He said the store has been completely remodeled on the inside, with all new equipment and shelving.