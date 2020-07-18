New life for Calistoga's Hotel D'Amici

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Calistogans who happened to be on Lincoln Avenue this past week near the old Hotel D’Amici Ristorante got a pleasant surprise, as the front door was open. Not for business, yet, but for renovations.

The building, at 1436 Lincoln Ave., has been shuttered since 2017. The historic building dates back to the 1920s, and has been in need of a costly seismic retrofit.

Carl Dene recently purchased the building from the Pestoni family, who were close to tearing the building down due to the expense of the retrofit.

If Dene’s name is familiar, it’s because he and his wife, Heather, also own Brannan Cottage Inn, which they also recently renovated and added a café with outdoor seating.

With several successful Italian restaurants in Long Beach, Dene has been wanting to get into the hotel business and targeted the D’Amici building three years ago.

“Once I heard it was a restaurant with rooms upstairs, I said ‘wow’ I really want to create something really special there,” he said.

There are six rooms above the spacious restaurant and bar, and renovations will include the guest rooms, and bringing the façade back to its original splendor, and painted white.