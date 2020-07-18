New life for Calistoga's Hotel D'Amici

Calistogans who happened to be on Lincoln Avenue this past week near the old Hotel D’Amici Ristorante got a pleasant surprise, as the front door was open. Not for business, yet, but for renovations.
The building, at 1436 Lincoln Ave., has been shuttered since 2017. The historic building dates back to the 1920s, and has been in need of a costly seismic retrofit.
Carl Dene recently purchased the building from the Pestoni family, who were close to tearing the building down due to the expense of the retrofit.
If Dene’s name is familiar, it’s because he and his wife, Heather, also own Brannan Cottage Inn, which they also recently renovated and added a café with outdoor seating.
With several successful Italian restaurants in Long Beach, Dene has been wanting to get into the hotel business and targeted the D’Amici building three years ago.
“Once I heard it was a restaurant with rooms upstairs, I said ‘wow’ I really want to create something really special there,” he said.
There are six rooms above the spacious restaurant and bar, and renovations will include the guest rooms, and bringing the façade back to its original splendor, and painted white.
Dene found an old sign in the attic from when the place was called The Brannan Lofts, 30 years ago. It fits in with his plan to make the hotel a sort of extension of the Brannan Cottages, “So, people will be able to stay at the Cottages or Brannan Lofts,” he said.
Of the distinctive red, white and black mural in the restaurant’s main room, however, it’s history.
“It’s gone. I have my own creative vision for it,” he said, adding he is working with a designer who has done “some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles.”
Dene is also in the process of getting the building listed on the California Historical Register.
Originally from New York, Dene “always wanted to be in California.” He was a graphic designer with a successful agency, then switched gears and opened a bar and restaurant. In 2007 Dene and his father opened an Italian fine dining restaurant in Long Beach.
While building his reputation in southern California, Dene has also been attracted to Napa Valley for some time.
“Me, having this Italian, food and wine background, when I came up here, I was just connected.”
The Denes purchased the historic Brannan Cottage Inn in 2019 and opened Sam’s General Store on the property last year. It offers off-sale coffee drinks, wine from local wineries, beer, croissants and other baked goods.
At the D’Amici, Dene says he will change the name, but nothing is certain at this point.
“If it’s me, by myself, it’s going to be Michael’s Napa Valley,” he said. And, as to whomever Dene brings on as a chef, “It’s going to be Italian. Regardless.”
