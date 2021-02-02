New Napa preschool aims to offer safe, enriching environment for young kids

Magnolia Alva of Napa is 3½ years old and already a big fan of Seasons of Wonder preschool, judging from how little fussing there is when her mother Ashely Alva leaves her there, the mother of five said.

Maggie’s siblings range in age from 6 years to 6 months and attend a different school, but Maggie’s been with Seasons of Wonder since it opened in Napa some three months ago, she said.

“We absolutely love it,” Ashley Alva said, adding that she is most impressed with the way the staff helps her toddler work on her potty training and interacting with others – something many are struggling with during the shelter-at-home orders necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She gets socialization and is (nearly always) outside in their outdoor mud kitchen, or the gravel pit,” the young mother said. “They get to play in the elements. It’s been amazing. Maggie has been making her own friends, works on her drawing, and is getting more comfortable with my leaving. We’ve noticed a change in her when she goes to daycare compared to when she’s home for weeks on end. We would absolutely recommend it.”

Seasons’ owner/operator, Simone Findlay, 39, says this is precisely what she likes to hear.